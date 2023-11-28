2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 13
NFL picks and score predictions for Week 13 of the 2023 season
Denver Broncos (6-5) @ Houston Texans (6-5)
Sunday, December 3, 1:00 PM ET
The Denver Broncos and Houston Texans were flexed out of the late afternoon slot because the NFL wants to get as many eyes on this game as well as the 49ers-Eagles game as possible, so we’re looking at a showdown in the early window between two 6-5 teams vying for a playoff spot after finishing in last place in their divisions last season.
It’s been an incredible job turning each team around by head coaches Sean Payton (Broncos) and DeMeco Ryans (Texans) and both men are candidates for NFL Coach of the Year.
The Broncos have won five straight games including wins over the Chiefs, Bills, Vikings, and Browns, all teams competing for playoff spots as well. Heck, you could even throw the Packers into that mix as well. The Broncos’ five wins have been very high quality, and what’s really impressive is that this team seems to be getting better every single week.
The Texans are coming off of a tough loss this past weekend against the Jaguars, but I don’t think anyone’s holding that against them in this one. They are early 3.5-point favorites at home over Sean Payton’s Broncos and that’s pretty bold considering how well Denver has played lately. The Denver defense is allowing 16.5 points per game in their last six.
I think the Broncos go on the road and gut out a tough win.
Prediction: Broncos win 27-21