2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 13

NFL picks and score predictions for Week 13 of the 2023 season
Carolina Panthers (1-10) @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-7)
Sunday, December 3, 4:05 PM ET
Typically the New England Patriots are featured in the "dud" of the week, but I think this one takes the cake.
The Carolina Panthers have shockingly decided to fire head coach Frank Reich after just 11 games on the job with the team. Owner David Tepper has seen enough, and he has the type of money at his disposal just to let go of a coach like that. It’s going to be fascinating to see what coaches want to take a job working for him, but also, Frank Reich and his staff have failed miserably with first overall pick Bryce Young.
It’s really been a shame to see, and I’m sure it’s been torturous for Panthers fans to watch CJ Stroud – who went one pick after Bryce Young – have such a fantastic start to his career with DeMeco Ryans and the Texans, a head coach candidate the Panthers also missed out on.
They’ll have to go on the road this week for a divisional matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are 4-7 but primed to bump up to 5-7 as long as they don’t completely wet the bed against this Panthers team. We all know that teams typically rally around the interim head coach for a bit, but it might take the Panthers a week or two to figure some things out.
We’ll see how much of a problem Frank Reich truly was but I’m not sure Carolina’s issues are going to be fixed overnight just by letting him go.
Prediction: Buccaneers win 23-19