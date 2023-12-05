2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 14
Major playoff implications in Week 14 NFL picks and score predictions
Denver Broncos (6-6) @ Los Angeles Chargers (5-7)
Sunday, December 10, 4:25 PM ET
The Denver Broncos rode a five-game winning streak into their game this past weekend against the Houston Texans, and despite three interceptions from Russell Wilson, they were in position to win the game with a goal-to-go situation in the final minute.
Unfortunately for the Broncos, they weren’t able to punch it in, and dropped to 6-6 on the year. This was Denver’s first loss since their game back in Week 7 against the Green Bay Packers, and as impressive of a run as it was, the Broncos really needed that win against the Texans to push forward with their playoff hopes. They would have had over 60 percent odds to make it had they beat Houston, and their odds dropped under 30 percent after the loss.
It was a tough swing for Denver, and now they’ve got to go on the road against a Chargers team that has been a disappointment pretty much all year. As is typically the case, the Chargers are in a lot of one-score games, they’re just not winning them. It will be interesting to see how Denver’s defense fares against Justin Herbert after giving up some big plays to Nico Collins and CJ Stroud on Sunday, but that Denver defense has been great since Week 6.
The Broncos historically play the Chargers exceptionally well (at least in recent history) and I think Sean Payton is going to stick it to a team that was supposedly the favorite to hire him in the offseason before they passed on entering the head coach carousel altogether.
Prediction: Broncos win 24-20