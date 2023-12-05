2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 14
Major playoff implications in Week 14 NFL picks and score predictions
Green Bay Packers (6-6) @ New York Giants (4-8)
Monday, December 11, 8:15 PM ET
You’ve got to give the New York Giants their due respect. They have found a way to win four games this season, which is more at this point than I thought they would have had given some of their issues and injuries. They are also coming off of a bye week, so that is an added factor in play here that can’t be ignored.
With that being said, the line moved overnight from Sunday to Monday with the Giants as one-point home favorites to the Packers as six-point road favorites. It looks like Vegas is buying into the Packers hype right now.
Very few teams have as “easy” of a schedule to close out the 2023 season as the Green Bay Packers, but after beating the Kansas City Chiefs in prime time, they’ve now got to prove that they can go on the road and not lay an egg against a Giants team that they should beat.
Matt LaFleur and Packers GM Brian Gutekunst came under a lot of fire over the last couple of years for their belief in Jordan Love, the way the Aaron Rodgers situation was handled, the fact that they refused to use first-round picks on offensive skill players, and much more. But the reality of their situation right now is, the Packers are one of the youngest teams in the NFL and they are playing some outstanding football, even with some key injuries.
The 2023 Packers are getting hot at exactly the right time and I think they’ll go on the road and get a win over the Giants.
Prediction: Packers win 23-16