2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 14
Major playoff implications in Week 14 NFL picks and score predictions
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-7) @ Atlanta Falcons (6-6)
Sunday, December 10, 1:00 PM ET
As crazy as it may be, this game has significant implications on the NFC South division race with the Falcons currently in the driver's seat.
Neither of these teams played a pretty game on Sunday but it is what it is. The Falcons won a barn-burner against the New York Jets in which they started off down 2-0 because Bijan Robinson was tackled for a safety. The Falcons have been up and down all season long and I guess that’s evidenced by their 6-6 record. This team isn’t good, but it’s also not bad.
At any point in time, it feels like the Falcons can explode offensively but I’m not so sure it’s going to happen against the Todd Bowles-coached Buccaneers defense.
The Bucs are 5-7 but they’ve got a chance to catch up to the Falcons this week but they are considered 2.5-point underdogs heading on the road to Atlanta this weekend.
These two teams are nearly carbon copies of each other when it comes to what I expect for NFL picks and score predictions. I never know whether to buy either of these offenses on a given week. Just when I expect them to lay an egg, they prove me wrong.
I will go with the Falcons at home in this one.
Prediction: Falcons win 23-19