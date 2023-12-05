2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 14
Major playoff implications in Week 14 NFL picks and score predictions
Detroit Lions (9-3) @ Chicago Bears (4-8)
Sunday, December 10, 1:00 PM ET
The Chicago Bears have been an interesting team when Justin Fields is at his best this season. I wouldn’t say he was “at his best” last week against the Minnesota Vikings, but you got to see late in the game what the best of Justin Fields can be for Chicago.
Is it going to prevent them from taking Caleb Williams with the top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft if the Panthers keep on losing games? Probably not, but Fields has a chance to really give them something to think about down the stretch of this season.
The Bears took the Lions within an inch of their lives a few weeks back, and it took a pretty intense comeback from Detroit to pull off a win against the Bears. Can Chicago get the job done in Week 14? Can they pull off an upset at home against Detroit?
I’m not banking on it.
The Lions are a pretty well-oiled machine at this point, and they’re one of the teams in the NFL right now with a decent margin for error. What do I mean by that? I mean that the Lions are a team that can win in a variety of ways. They can score points in bunches, they can win low-scoring battles, they can air it out, and they can dominate on the ground.
I think they beat the Bears by seven.
Prediction: Lions win 30-23