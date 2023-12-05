2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 14
Major playoff implications in Week 14 NFL picks and score predictions
Jacksonville Jaguars (8-4) @ Cleveland Browns (7-5)
Sunday, December 10, 1:00 PM ET
The Cleveland Browns are going to give teams fits all season long. The Browns have had one of the NFL's best defenses in 2023, and that has carried them to a playoff spot if the season ended today. Unfortunately, they might have also suffered one too many injuries to sustain that playoff spot as the season progresses.
Injuries to Deshaun Watson and Nick Chubb were of the season-ending variety, but the Browns have had to deal with key players like Denzel Ward missing time, Jack Conklin going down for the season, and plenty of others.
The fact that they are still in the mix right now is incredible in and of itself. But do they have enough juice to get this win? Can Joe Flacco or Dorian Thompson-Robinson make it happen? They host the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 14 and this was going to be a brutal matchup, even playing at home.
You looked at this game a couple of days ago and felt like the Jaguars might just be able to go into auto-pilot, but things have obviously changed significantly with Trevor Lawrence leaving Monday night's game against the Bengals with a pretty ugly-looking ankle injury. The Jaguars have obviously played good football most of this season but without Trevor Lawrence, they are just another team.
The Browns might be able to pull one out.
Prediction: Browns win 19-17