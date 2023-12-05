2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 14
Major playoff implications in Week 14 NFL picks and score predictions
Houston Texans (7-5) @ New York Jets (4-8)
Sunday, December 10, 1:00 PM ET
Wow, the New York Jets lose another low-scoring game. And wow, the Houston Texans win another one-score game.
This has been an incredible season for the Houston Texans and it's been a season of "what if?" for the New York Jets. Like, what if the New York Jets had even a slightly good quarterback for most of this season? They've certainly got the kind of defense to make noise among the NFL's better teams, but the Jets simply are incompetent offensively. There have been some clunkers for them this season, but they only scored six points offensively against the Falcons' 14th-ranked defense.
They had half as many turnovers (3) as they did offensive points scored. The defense got them two points on a safety.
I just think the Houston Texans need to show up in New York, don't make any mistakes, and they'll come away with their eighth win of the year. CJ Stroud has played as well as any quarterback in the NFL this season, and certainly has had one of the best years we've ever seen from a rookie quarterback.
Robert Saleh and DeMeco Ryans know each other very well, but will that familiarity amount to anything in this game? Are the Jets going to lose all of their remaining games this season?
Prediction: Texans win 21-13