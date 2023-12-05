2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 14
Major playoff implications in Week 14 NFL picks and score predictions
Los Angeles Rams (6-6) @ Baltimore Ravens (9-3)
Sunday, December 10, 1:00 PM ET
The Los Angeles Rams have now won three straight games and have taken over second place in the NFC West. The Seattle Seahawks have been in a free-fall, while the Rams have quietly been getting the job done. And although they simply had to beat Joe Flacco this past weekend, the task against Cleveland wasn’t easy with the Browns and their top-ranked defense.
The Rams were able to pull away late after Flacco and the Browns really kept things close there for a while, and we saw Los Angeles put forth another really impressive offensive performance with 36 points after scoring 37 last week.
Unfortunately, the Rams might be running right into a buzzsaw at the worst possible time. They couldn’t have asked for a more ill-timed trip out east to take on the Baltimore Ravens in the early time slot, and the Ravens are understandably favored by 7.5 points since they are coming off of their bye week.
This is kind of a big yikes for the Rams. The Rams will undoubtedly put up a good fight in this one, but I think they’re going to need vintage performances from Aaron Donald, Matthew Stafford, and Cooper Kupp in order to pull off an upset.
I’m not going to call the upset here but I have really enjoyed watching the Rams develop this season.
Prediction: Ravens win 28-22