2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 14
Major playoff implications in Week 14 NFL picks and score predictions
Minnesota Vikings (6-6) @ Las Vegas Raiders (5-7)
Sunday, December 10, 4:05 PM ET
Two teams coming off of a bye week, and two teams that really don't seem to be much of a factor when it comes to the playoff race.
And yet, a win for either team would propel them firmly into the discussion, wouldn't it?
I tend to think that Kevin O’Connell and the Vikings are going to be able to come out of the bye week and look a little sharper than the Raiders. O’Connell has his guys prepared every week, and even when they make a bunch of mistakes, they’re still able to stay competitive in games.
The Vikings desperately need The Passtronaut to return this week after Joshua Dobbs looked lost out there against the Chicago Bears, of all teams. Even with his struggles, Dobbs made some clutch throws late in that game against Chicago, but the Vikings’ defense collapsed.
Are they going to be able to contain Raiders rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell and wide receiver Davante Adams?
It’s going to be a really intriguing matchup between teams that typically have nothing to do with each other, and they find themselves in a position here late in the season where this rare matchup could determine their playoff destiny.
The Vikings are 1.5-point favorites on the road in this one and I think they pull one out.
Prediction: Vikings win 25-23