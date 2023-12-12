2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 15
Making NFL picks and score predictions for Week 15 of the 2023 season
New York Giants (5-8) @ New Orleans Saints (6-7)
Sunday, December 17, 1:00 PM ET
The season continues to stay alive for the New Orleans Saints. They are 6-7 after notching another win in Week 14, and while the Saints certainly haven’t passed the eye test for most of the season, they have the benefit of playing in the horrendous NFC South, where three teams now have a 6-7 record and we find ourselves in nearly the same situation as last season.
The NFC South could come down to the wire, and as the rest of the NFC South teams look around the division at who plays who in Week 15, the other teams have got to be livid that the Saints are drawing a Week 15 matchup against the New York Giants.
And I say that as though the Saints have some massive advantage, but going into Week 14, the Saints and Giants were only separated by a game on the standings. This is just a game you expect the Saints with the veteran players they have in key positions to go out and win, especially playing at home.
Derek Carr was signed to get this Saints team back into the playoffs, and now he’s got the chance to force the issue a little bit. Playing at home against a team you should beat? Carr has to be the one to get the job done. As much as we love Tommy Devito ranking his favorite Italian foods, and as great of a story as he’s been, you’ve got to think the Saints win this one. The early betting line has them favored by six.
Tommy DeVito mania will attempt to play spoiler. The Giants may have a substantial coaching advantage in this one. Don't be surprised to see an upset.
Prediction: Saints win 24-18