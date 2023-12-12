2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 15
Dallas Cowboys (10-3) @ Buffalo Bills (7-6)
Sunday, December 17, 4:25 PM ET
After everything that transpired on Sunday, this game couldn’t be more intriguing. The Dallas Cowboys are playing like one of the best teams in the NFL right now. They took out some rage leftover from a loss earlier this season to the Eagles and absolutely obliterated their division rivals in front of an excited home crowd.
Although Dallas has had some really disappointing games this season, their win against Philadelphia on Sunday was really a landmark moment for the season. The Cowboys are one of the most complete teams in the NFL, and we’ve seen them play that way throughout the season.
We also saw them get absolutely destroyed by the 49ers.
Now, the Cowboys face another tough test with a road trip to take on the Buffalo Bills, who just pulled off an emotional win on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs. With the way the Bills have played for the majority of this season, it’s hard to expect them – even playing at home – to be able to hang with Dallas the way the Cowboys have been playing.
Dak Prescott looks like the league MVP. The Cowboys’ defense is playing fast and aggressive at every level. The early betting line has the Buffalo Bills as one-point favorites at home, but this will be a tough game for the home team to pull off.
Can the Cowboys extend their winning streak to six games? Which one of these two teams is going to come out more focused after really emotional victories in Week 14? This should be a great game.
Prediction: Cowboys win 31-27