2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 15
Baltimore Ravens (10-3) @ Jacksonville Jaguars (8-5)
Sunday, December 17, 8:20 PM ET
The Jacksonville Jaguars are going on a skid at the worst possible time, and they have raised some serious questions about the legitimacy of their 8-3 start in the last couple of weeks. Sure, the Jaguars have lost to a now 7-6 Bengals team and they just lost to the now 8-5 Cleveland Browns, but when push comes to shove, this is the reality:
The Jaguars failed to cement their status atop the AFC South with matchups against Jake Browning and Joe Flacco.
It’s inexcusable, and hopefully they are able to right the ship in time to maintain their status atop that division, at least for their sakes. It had been a great season up to the last couple of weeks for the Jags, and it looks like they narrowly avoided disaster with Trevor Lawrence playing just a few days after slamming his helmet in pain against the Bengals on Monday night.
Now they have to play a home game against a very physical Ravens team which is coming off of an emotional win against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 14. The Ravens are not a flawless team, by any means, but they are really well-rounded and they are fast defensively. I think they can give the Jaguars fits and I think Jacksonville is spiraling a little out of control right now.
This is not a good matchup for a team in need of a “get right” game. The Ravens are favored by three, and I think I like them by four or more.
Prediction: Ravens win 33-24