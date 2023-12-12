2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 15
Philadelphia Eagles (10-3) @ Seattle Seahawks (6-7)
Monday, December 18, 8:15 PM ET
Nobody is going to accuse the Philadelphia Eagles of being frauds anytime soon, but you certainly can’t help but see them as “human” with the way the last two weeks have gone down. The Eagles obviously have been flirting with disaster much of the season, but they’re a team with so much built-in room for error that it hasn’t mattered up to this point.
Now, they’ve dropped consecutive games to two of the best teams in the NFL, but two teams that they’re going to have to face off against in the playoffs if they want to get back to the Super Bowl (49ers, Cowboys).
The Eagles now have to travel out to Seattle to face off against the Seahawks where the home team is also coming off of losses to both the Cowboys and 49ers. It’s pretty wild that the Eagles have played poorly enough in the eyes of the oddsmakers to just be four point favorites on the road against Seattle here. The Seahawks are not playing well, and even though they are in desperation mode, they don’t match up well against the Eagles.
The Eagles couldn’t have possibly drawn up the final four games of the season to be more favorable. Although every matchup in the NFL is difficult, the Eagles’ final four games are against Seattle, Arizona, and two against the New York Giants. They should be able to sleepwalk to 14-3, but it feels like they’ve done too much sleepwalking this season.
With the division now in the hands of the Cowboys, I think we’ll see a ticked-off and focused Eagles team in Week 15.
Prediction: Eagles win 34-21