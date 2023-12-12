2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 15
Minnesota Vikings (7-6) @ Cincinnati Bengals (7-6)
Saturday, December 14, 1:00 PM ET
You have to hand it to Zac Taylor for the coaching job he's done since the Cincinnati Bengals lost star quarterback Joe Burrow to a season-ending wrist injury. The Bengals could have easily just rolled over on the 2023 season, but they have done anything but.
Jake Browning is playing better football than anyone could have possibly anticipated. The Bengals have scored 68 points in their last two games combined, and Browning is operating the offense at an extremely high level. This team just beat another playoff contender (Indianapolis) and only a handful of days before that, they took down the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road.
I am buying stock for this Bengals team, but how is Jake Browning going to fare against an extremely aggressive Brian Flores defense?
Quite frankly, I don’t know that you could bet against the Bengals playing at home in this game. Although the Vikings have played better defensively in recent weeks (12 points allowed to the Bears, 3 to the Raiders), their offense has let them down big time. The Vikings need Nick Mullens (or someone) to play like Jake Browning has played for the Bengals.
If only the Vikings had a guy like Browning…
I think this game, while a battle of backup QBs, is really going to be intriguing. I just don’t think the Vikings are healthy enough to go on the road and make enough plays to get the job done.
Prediction: Bengals win 23-13