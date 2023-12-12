2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 15
Making NFL picks and score predictions for Week 15 of the 2023 season
Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6) @ Indianapolis Colts (7-6)
Saturday, December 16, 4:30 PM ET
Saturday afternoon should provide us some interesting clarity within the AFC right now. The Indianapolis Colts are playing host to the Pittsburgh Steelers in a matchup of two teams that, frankly are shocking inclusions in the playoff discussion.
The Pittsburgh Steelers are reeling right now. I think anyone who assumed the Steelers were frauds at 7-4 just a couple of weeks ago has obviously been proven correct, and the Steelers’ two straight losses to the Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots are proof of that. This team just doesn’t have what it takes offensively to be a legitimate playoff team.
Although the Indianapolis Colts have been inconsistent, they have at least proven themselves to be competent offensively at times throughout the course of the season. With that said, they just got absolutely smoked on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals. They had absolutely no running game to speak of and they let Jake Browning run them out of the building.
Without healthy starting quarterbacks or even proven competence offensively, it’s hard to argue with the Colts as 2.5-point favorites in this game. I think it’s going to come down to whether or not Gardner Minshew can find a way to limit the mistakes against a Pittsburgh Steelers defense that is known for causing quarterbacks a lot of problems.
This looks like a better game on paper than it will actually end up being, in all likelihood.
Prediction: Colts win 22-17