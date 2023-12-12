2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 15
Making NFL picks and score predictions for Week 15 of the 2023 season
Denver Broncos (7-6) @ Detroit Lions (9-4)
Saturday, December 16, 8:15 PM ET
The Detroit Lions are opening as four-point home favorites in a game that will pit Dan Campbell against his old boss Sean Payton. Campbell has obviously been one of the best branches of the Sean Payton coaching tree and has done a tremendous job with the crew he’s got in Detroit. The Lions are legitimate contenders in the NFC, and they’ve proven throughout the course of this season that they are going to be able to hang with anyone come time for the playoffs.
But no one promised the road to the postseason was going to be easy, by any means.
It’s been some tough sledding for the Lions lately, who just lost this past weekend to the Chicago Bears after pulling off a close win against New Orleans the week before, and losing at home to the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving.
Again, no one promised it would be easy, and the Denver Broncos are going to make getting that 10th win brutal. The Broncos have been playing some incredible defense over the last eight games and are making life absolutely miserable for opposing quarterbacks. They are forcing turnovers at a high rate, and have won six of their last seven games.
Sean Payton has done an incredible job coaching this team back into the playoff race, and with the Broncos just one game out of the AFC West race (much less a Wild Card spot), this is one of the best stories in the NFL right now.
I think this is shaping up to be a really hard-fought game and I think the Broncos will gut out a win.
Prediction: Broncos win 27-23