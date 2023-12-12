2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 15
Making NFL picks and score predictions for Week 15 of the 2023 season
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7) @ Green Bay Packers (6-7)
Sunday, December 17, 1:00 PM ET
Well, how can you not be intrigued by this Buccaneers team, right?
Each week, you have absolutely no idea what you’re going to get. It’s like Buccaneers fans have been enrolled in the “Jelly of the Month” club, but instead of getting different flavors of preserves each month, they are getting their emotions pulled in a different direction with every passing game.
And while it’s torturous to endure, it also has them right in the thick of things in the NFC South with just four weeks left to play. And you can’t ask for much more than that, especially when a lot of folks said that this Bucs team would be one of the worst teams in the NFL this season.
But Baker Mayfield has stepped up in some spots, and the Bucs can go on the road against a young Packers team and get back to .500. Doing that is easier said than done…
The Green Bay Packers are a young team that has gone through some difficult learning experiences throughout the season. Their loss in Week 14 to the New York Giants and Tommy DeVito was actually crushing because the Minnesota Vikings managed to pull off a 3-0 win against the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Packers dropped to 6-7 after a hard-fought Monday night battle against the Giants, and now they’re going to have to go home and face a Bucs team that is out for blood. This could end up being one of the better games of the week.
Prediction: Packers win 28-25