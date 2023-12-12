2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 15
Making NFL picks and score predictions for Week 15 of the 2023 season
New York Jets (5-8) @ Miami Dolphins (9-4)
Sunday, December 17, 1:00 PM ET
Things could not have gone better for the New York Jets in Week 14. It was a complete and utterly dominant performance by New York, including a huge game out of Zach Wilson. And the Zach Wilson factor may have been the most surprising thing of all about Week 14 across the entire NFL landscape.
I will admit, I had no faith that we were going to get anything even close to 300 passing yards and a multi-touchdown game from Wilson, but he proved a lot of people wrong. Good for Zach.
The Jets now have to find a way to keep that momentum going and continue playing spoiler, and now they have proof of concept that they are capable of playing at a pretty high level offensively. Sure, it was just one game, but that kind of performance can give you a ton of confidence going into the next week.
Unfortunately, I just don’t see the Jets being able to keep it up against the Miami Dolphins.
The Dolphins haven’t been playing flawless football as of late, and they looked rough at times in their home loss to the Titans. I think we’re going to see a tighter game here than the opening spread indicates. The Dolphins are favored by 10.5 points, but this game might end up a bit closer than that. I think Miami could get upset, but I'm not betting on it.
Prediction: Dolphins win 24-20