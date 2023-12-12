2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 15
Making NFL picks and score predictions for Week 15 of the 2023 season
Kansas City Chiefs (8-5) @ New England Patriots (3-10)
Sunday, December 17, 1:00 PM ET
The Kansas City Chiefs concocted one of the most brutal ways to lose a game that I have ever seen. And just when you think you’ve seen it all in the NFL, you really haven’t.
Late in their matchup against the Buffalo Bills, the Chiefs drew up a pass play to Travis Kelce, who had them not only in easy field goal range for Harrison Butker but well within range to score a game-winning or go-ahead touchdown. But just when it looked like Kelce was going to be tackled, he threw the ball across the field in a legal lateral to Kadarius Toney, who sprinted into the end zone for the go-ahead touchdown.
It would have been the craziest potentially game-winning score in the NFL this season, but Toney was flagged for starting the play offsides. Incredible. The Chiefs ended up losing the game by three points, and they were absolutely fuming after the loss, their fifth of the season already. They are now in legitimate danger of falling out of first place in the AFC West.
Meanwhile, the Patriots pulled off a nice upset against the Pittsburgh Steelers in a prime time matchup, and they’ll be playing spoiler the rest of the way this season. I think the Pats are going to get a ticked off Chiefs team, but are they going to get a distracted Chiefs team?
The oddsmakers are expecting the Chiefs to win by double digits.
Prediction: Chiefs win 24-14