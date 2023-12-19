2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 16
Which teams are winning in Week 16 of the 2023 season?
Jacksonville Jaguars (8-6) @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-7)
Sunday, December 24, 4:05 PM ET
Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers continue to be an intriguing team late into the 2023 season. Although the talk before the start of this season was that the Bucs would find themselves picking in the top five of the 2024 NFL Draft, that has been anything but the case and Tampa Bay is in the driver’s seat of the NFC South with just three games to play.
It’s not the most impressive run at a division you’ll ever see, but what makes it impressive is the fact that no one really expected Tampa Bay to be in this position.
But Mayfield is playing well, and the Bucs have shown some serious resilience. And now they’ve got a matchup in Week 16 at home against an in-state opponent, the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Right now, few teams are reeling as bad as the Jacksonville Jaguars. This team looked like it was en route to establishing itself as a true power in the AFC, and they are now looking at a three-way tie for the division lead with the Texans and Colts in terms of their overall record.
Things can change quickly in the NFL, but this has been a slow burn for the Jaguars. They desperately need a win here against the Bucs, and I have very little confidence they’re going to get it. They are early Yeah 2.5-point road favorites, but I’m taking the Bucs outright.
Prediction: Buccaneers win 27-23