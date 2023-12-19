2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 16
Which teams are winning in Week 16 of the 2023 season?
Arizona Cardinals (3-11) @ Chicago Bears (5-9)
Sunday, December 24, 4:30 PM ET
I don’t think we can call the Cardinals and the Bears America’s Dud of the Week despite their pretty bad records on both sides. I think these two teams could actually provide us with a really interesting and fun game to watch.
Justin Fields had the Bears as close as you can get to winning on a Hail Mary as possible against the Cleveland Browns. His pass was batted right into the stomach of Darnell Mooney, who couldn’t quite reel it in. And as a result, the Bears’s playoff hopes are likely dashed at this point.
It’s unfortunate, because they have been playing some decent football as of late. If they had been able to keep it up, it would have been interesting to see what they could do in a Wild Card game.
At any rate, you now have two quarterbacks facing off in this game who can kill you with their ability to run the football. You’ve also got a number of really interesting offensive weapons on each side, and a Bears’ defense that has been stepping things up as of late. Montez Sweat, acquired at the trade deadline (and subsequently given a contract extension) has seven sacks in the last four games and has been proving himself to be worth the price of admission.
I like the Bears at home in this game. They are 4.5-point favorites, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see this one get into a little bit of a shootout.
Prediction: Bears win 31-27