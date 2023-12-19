2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 16
Which teams are winning in Week 16 of the 2023 season?
New England Patriots (3-11) @ Denver Broncos (7-7)
Sunday, December 24, 8:15 PM ET
Things could not have gone worse for the Denver Broncos in Week 15. Sean Payton's crew had a chance to jump into one of the three Wild Card playoff spots with a win in Detroit against the Lions, but the Lions absolutely cleaned the Broncos' clocks.
It was an ugly 42-17 loss, and Denver was sent home after a disappointing 1-2 road trip that might have cost their postseason hopes. They have left themselves no room for error and falling (painfully) short against Detroit was detrimental to their season.
They're going to have to have a short memory with the New England Patriots coming to town in Week 16. It does appear as though the Patriots could end up losing the remainder of their games, potentially contending for that 1st overall pick in 2024. The Broncos are going to have to do their part to help the Patriots get there.
Although it wouldn't be a quality win in terms of the opponent, the Broncos desperately need this win against an AFC opponent to stay in the playoff race. Denver's playoff chances took a major hit with the Bengals, Colts, Texans, Browns, and others in the AFC coming away victorious. But if the Broncos can run the table (games against the Pats, Chargers, and Raiders), they've got a shot.
I think Payton will have his guys ready to play in this one, as opposed to what we saw against the Lions.
Prediction: Broncos win 23-13