2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 16
Which teams are winning in Week 16 of the 2023 season?
Las Vegas Raiders (6-8) @ Kansas City Chiefs (9-5)
Monday, December 25, 1:00 PM ET
The Kansas City Chiefs finally got back on track in Week 15 with a road win against the New England Patriots. Times have really changed in the NFL, haven't they? A December road trip to Gillette Stadium is no longer an issue at this point.
And who would have thought that this game would feature a team that just scored 63 points in a game?
The Las Vegas Raiders, under interim head coach Antonio Pierce, scored a combined 63 points in two games played within four days of each other. Meaning, they were completely shut out on Sunday against the Vikings, and then dropped 63 on the Chargers four days later.
The NFL is weird.
But I don't think there's going to be anything weird about this game. The Kansas City Chiefs got back on track against the Patriots and while the Raiders will probably play them pretty tough, I think this is a Chiefs win by 10 points. Kansas City is going to be locking in for a late-season run and the Raiders are merely getting in the way.
Although this Kansas City team is certainly not the automatic win every week in NFL picks and predictions they were a season ago, I feel pretty comfortable about this one.
Prediction: Chiefs win 28-17