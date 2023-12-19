2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 16
Which teams are winning in Week 16 of the 2023 season?
New York Giants (5-9) @ Philadelphia Eagles (10-4)
Monday, December 25, 4:30 PM ET
Although Tommy DeVito mania has coole off a little bit, the New York Giants still have one of the best stories in the entire NFL this season. For DeVito to play the way that he has given the circumstances?
You’ve got to tip your cap.
The New York Giants, though, can only really hope to go to Philadelphia and hope to play spoiler at this point. Unlike last season, this team isn’t destined to go to the postseason. Instead, they’re preparing for the potential of a slight rebuild or reload after the year is over.
The Philadelphia Eagles have been a weird team virtually all year. You almost feel like this Eagles team is playing up or down to its competition at times, but it feels like they’ve had the same types of struggles all season. And when I say struggles, I’m of course speaking relative because this Eagles team has clearly been one of the best teams in the league all year.
And yet there’s just something “off” about them. We obviously saw Philadelphia get beat pretty bad by both the 49ers and the Cowboys, but to lose to the Seattle Seahawks with Drew Lock at QB?
I mean, that about says it, doesn’t it?
Now, those guys in Seattle are pros, too. But that’s a game this Eagles team – trying to take that no. 1 seed in the NFC – certainly expected to be able to win.
I think they get a win against the Giants in Week 16, but the bigger picture for the Eagles is concerning.
Prediction: Eagles win 30-20