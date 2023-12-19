2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 16
Which teams are winning in Week 16 of the 2023 season?
Baltimore Ravens (11-3) @ San Francisco 49ers (11-3)
Monday, December 25, 8:15 PM ET
This could be a Super Bowl preview as well as a Super Bowl rematch.
Only this time, no Joe Flacco.
The 49ers and Ravens have very clearly been the class of both the NFC and AFC, respectively, and they look like two of the most complete teams in the league right now. It’s pretty awesome to see this game on the regular season schedule, because otherwise we’d have to wait and hope for February to see these two teams play.
The 49ers are on another heater right now, just absolutely obliterating opponents in every possible way and taking care of their business with relative ease. Brock Purdy could legitimately win the NFL MVP award, and if he doesn’t win it, it might be his teammate, Christian McCaffrey.
The 49ers are firing on all cylinders after a little three-game skid earlier this season. They have scored 27 or more points in each of their last six games, and they’ve scored 31 or more in four of the last six. It’s been incredibly impressive offensive efficiency paired with defensive dominance. The 49ers look like an unstoppable force right now.
Of course, we’ll see how they fare against the Baltimore Ravens, who have been a similarly impressive team for much of the season. These are two of the top three NFL teams in overall point differential. All eyes will be tuned into this outstanding matchup on Christmas night, and surprisingly the 49ers are 5.5-point favorites.
Prediction: 49ers win 34-20