2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 16
Which teams are winning in Week 16 of the 2023 season?
Buffalo Bills(8-6) @ Los Angeles Chargers (5-9)
Saturday, December 23, 8:00 PM
Well, that escalated quickly, didn't it?
The Los Angeles Chargers went from losing at home to the Denver Broncos to losing Justin Herbert for the entire season, and then losing to the Raiders 63-21. After that horrific loss, the Chargers then fired GM Tom Telesco and head coach Brandon Staley.
Sorry to all the folks who had the Chargers making it to the Super Bowl this season. At some point, we've all got to learn that the story of the Chargers is basically the same every year, and very few quarterbacks have lost as many games in their first four seasons as Justin Herbert. Those are just facts.
Now, the Chargers play a home game against the Buffalo Bills, who will gladly take this "gimme" on their schedule. The Chargers are beaten, battered, and broken. We know that teams can sometimes galvanize after firing a head coach, but this version of the Chargers is a shell of the team. There's no Justin Herbert, and even though Easton Stick deserves respect as an NFL quarterback, there's just no way (in my eyes) that the Chargers are getting a win here against Buffalo.
The Bills just need to make sure they don't shoot themselves in the foot, and this should be a relatively easy win.
Prediction: Bills win 27-13