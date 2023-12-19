2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 16
Which teams are winning in Week 16 of the 2023 season?
Indianapolis Colts (8-6) @ Atlanta Falcons (6-8)
Sunday, December 24, 1:00 PM ET
The Indianapolis Colts have been one of the most interesting teams to watch all season long. Of course, they’re not the only team that’s had to use their backup quarterback for an extended period of time, but the way the Colts have played with Gardner Minshew under center is really impressive.
In his 10 starts this season, the Colts are 6-4 when Minshew is the starter, and head coach Shane Steichen deserves a lot of serious consideration as the NFL’s Coach of the Year with the way that team has played.
They’ve not only had to deal with the injury to Anthony Richardson, but they’ve also had to deal with injuries at running back. And they just continue to find ways to be productive on offense, put up points, and play tough defense as well.
Now, they’ve got to go on the road to face off against the Atlanta Falcons, whose hopes of winning the NFC South took a huge hit in Week 15. The Falcons couldn’t get the job done against the Carolina Panthers, which has sort of cemented the fact that this Falcons team is a pretender this season.
Despite their loss to Carolina, and despite the rather convincing win for the Colts against the Steelers, the early betting line has the Falcons as 1.5-point home favorites. I don’t know about all that. I think I’m taking the Colts by 7.
Prediction: Colts win 29-22