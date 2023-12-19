2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 16
Which teams are winning in Week 16 of the 2023 season?
Seattle Seahawks (7-7) @ Tennessee Titans (5-9)
Sunday, December 24, 1:00 PM ET
At this point, the Tennessee Titans can only hope to play spoiler. The AFC South is locked in a three-way tie with three teams at 8-6, and the Titans are left watching the others have all the late-season fun like Squidward watching Spongebob and Patrick from his bedroom window.
They had a chance to do it against the Texans in Week 15 but couldn’t finish the job in overtime. That Titans offensive line nearly got Will Levis broken in half.
It was a tough performance as the Titans were riding some momentum following a clutch win against the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football. But this Titans team may have found its quarterback. Obviously, there have been some growing pains with Will Levis but with a rookie quarterback, you kind of have to live with those. He’s shown off his impressive arm talent, athleticism, moxie, and poise in big moments.
And he’s going to need to show all of that again as the Titans get ready to play host to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 16.
I just think this will be a really tough matchup for the Titans. Obviously, we’ve seen with their game against Miami and really even against the Texans that this team is going to be a tough out as the season goes along. But I think Seattle can go on the road and rattle Will Levis a little bit. Regardless of whether the Seahawks are going to have Drew Lock or Geno Smith at the QB position, I think we can see this Seattle team keep their playoff hopes alive.
They’re currently favored by 2.5 points, and a late field goal could get this one done.
Prediction: Seahawks win 23-20