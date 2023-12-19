2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 16
Which teams are winning in Week 16 of the 2023 season?
Green Bay Packers (6-8) @ Carolina Panthers (2-12)
Sunday, December 24, 1:00 PM ET
The Carolina Panthers finally got back in the win column in Week 15 with a victory over their NFC South division rivals from Atlanta. It was a desperately needed sign of something good going on in Carolina. Although their 2023 season is lost, it’s still a time to evaluate the core players on this roster.
A 9-7 win against the Falcons isn’t exactly inspiring a ton of confidence going forward, but a win is a win in this league. And if you can play a little spoiler for the Falcons? Well, you’ll take that if you’re Carolina.
This season just continues to be a total uphill battle for rookie Bryce Young. Young has struggled badly in his rookie season, and the Panthers decided it was largely due to the coaching. Frank Reich is gone, and the search for that new coaching staff is likely well underway behind the scenes.
Because of all that, don’t be surprised if Carolina serves as a get-right team against the Green Bay Packers. The Packers lost another tough game this past weekend against the Buccaneers, and that was a game they desperately needed to win playing at home. They just couldn’t stop Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers offense, feeding into the “fire Joe Barry” cries coming from the Packers fan base.
I think Green Bay can go on the road and get the job done here, jumping back to 7-8 and keeping their playoff chances alive.
Prediction: Packers win 24-13