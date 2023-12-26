2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 17
Making our NFL picks and score predictions for Week 17 of the 2023 season.
Miami Dolphins (11-4) @ Baltimore Ravens
Sunday, December 31, 1:00 PM ET
As good as the Miami Dolphins have been this season, there’s no doubt about it – they have beat up on some bad teams. Heading into Sunday’s action, the only team the Dolphins had beaten with a current winning record was – oh wait, nobody. Among the Dolphins’ 10 wins heading into their home game against the Cowboys on Sunday, their most quality win was a 70-20 blowout against the corpse of the Denver Broncos.
The Broncos have played well since that game, but that was the “signature” win on Miami’s schedule, a list of defeated foes that included the Patriots, Jets, Panthers, Giants, Commanders, Raiders, and Chargers.
A win against the Dallas Cowboys – a hard-fought win, at that – was a major turning point for this Dolphins team. They needed to prove they were battle-tested going into the playoffs. And they’re going to be tested even further against the Baltimore Ravens, who are arguably the best overall team in the AFC right now.
I think this tough Baltimore team will give the Dolphins fits playing at home. Maybe these two teams won't have to wait long to see each other again.
Prediction: Ravens win 24-23