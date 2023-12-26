NFL Spin Zone
Fansided

2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 17

Making our NFL picks and score predictions for Week 17 of the 2023 season.

By Sayre Bedinger

NFL picks
NFL picks / Stephen Maturen/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
11 of 16
Next

Miami Dolphins (11-4) @ Baltimore Ravens

Sunday, December 31, 1:00 PM ET

As good as the Miami Dolphins have been this season, there’s no doubt about it – they have beat up on some bad teams. Heading into Sunday’s action, the only team the Dolphins had beaten with a current winning record was – oh wait, nobody. Among the Dolphins’ 10 wins heading into their home game against the Cowboys on Sunday, their most quality win was a 70-20 blowout against the corpse of the Denver Broncos.

The Broncos have played well since that game, but that was the “signature” win on Miami’s schedule, a list of defeated foes that included the Patriots, Jets, Panthers, Giants, Commanders, Raiders, and Chargers.

A win against the Dallas Cowboys – a hard-fought win, at that – was a major turning point for this Dolphins team. They needed to prove they were battle-tested going into the playoffs. And they’re going to be tested even further against the Baltimore Ravens, who are arguably the best overall team in the AFC right now.

I think this tough Baltimore team will give the Dolphins fits playing at home. Maybe these two teams won't have to wait long to see each other again.

Prediction: Ravens win 24-23

Home/NFL