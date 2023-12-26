2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 17
Making our NFL picks and score predictions for Week 17 of the 2023 season.
Tennessee Titans (5-10) @ Houston Texans (8-7)
Sunday, December 31, 1:00 PM ET
The Houston Texans desperately need CJ Stroud back for this matchup. At 8-7, the Texans are now on the brink of potentially missing out on the postseason. Or, depending on whether or not you’re a “glass half full” person, they might be on the cusp of getting in.
In the “if the season ended today” world, the Texans would be IN as of right now. They are up by one in the fourth quarter and need to find a way to protect the lead. They’ve got a home game against the Tennessee Titans to get it done. And frankly, the Titans are exactly the type of team you don’t want to play at this time of year.
Although they’re only 5-10, ask the Miami Dolphins how dangerous the Titans are. And the Titans have taken the Texans and Seahawks to the brink in the two weeks since that win against the Dolphins. This is a solid team, and features a lot of players playing for their jobs in 2024.
I think the Texans are going to get all they can handle in this game, and if CJ Stroud comes out rusty at all, the Titans are going to make him pay. Houston is favored early by 4.5 points, but I think if you want to be perfect in your NFL picks, you’ve got to take some risks.
I’m taking the Titans on the road by a field goal.
Prediction: Titans win 24-21