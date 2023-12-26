2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 17
Making our NFL picks and score predictions for Week 17 of the 2023 season.
Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7) @ Seattle Seahawks (8-7)
Sunday, December 31, 4:05 PM ET
Just when you thought the Pittsburgh Steelers were dead in the water, they come out and shock you with a blowout win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 16.
How does anyone figure anything out in the NFL this season? There have been so many crazy moments across the league throughout the year. The Steelers are a team that, for the most part, has looked like a complete pretender. And yet, here they are, looking for their 9th win of the season and firmly in the AFC playoff mix.
Despite all of the Steelers’s struggles, you can’t help but admire the way Mike Tomlin gets his team ready week after week. Even with some cold streaks, when it matters most, he knows how to get this team into the win column. The same could be said of his opponent this week, Pete Carroll, who has done a tremendous job in his years at the helm of the Seattle Seahawks.
The Seahawks have come through with some clutch wins lately over the Eagles and Titans, both by identical scores of 20-17.
Seattle is another one of those teams that just consistently seems to find a way. This should be one of the most interesting games of the week but I’m taking Seattle at home.
Prediction: Seahawks win 23-19