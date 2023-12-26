2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 17
Making our NFL picks and score predictions for Week 17 of the 2023 season.
Los Angeles Chargers (5-10) @ Denver Broncos (7-8)
Sunday, December 31, 4:25 PM ET
For a bit there, the Denver Broncos looked like they were on their way to making NFL history and going from starting 1-5 this season to making the playoffs. But that slow start to the season has doomed the Broncos late. With no margin for error down the stretch, the floundering Broncos find themselves with just a five percent chance at making the postseason when a win against the New England Patriots would have boosted their chances up to 42 percent.
Sean Payton’s team has looked flat lately. They were downright terrible against the Lions a couple of weeks ago. Christmas Eve against the Patriots was torturous for the fan base.
Can the Broncos even stop the bleeding against a Chargers team that looked like it had a lot of fight against the Buffalo Bills?
It’s going to be interesting to see.
It’s also going to be interesting to see what the Broncos do with Russell Wilson in this game (and over the final two games). Are these going to be Wilson’s last two games as a Denver Bronco?
I think the Broncos get a win in their final home game of the season.
Prediction: Broncos win 27-16