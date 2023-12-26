2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 17
Making our NFL picks and score predictions for Week 17 of the 2023 season.
Green Bay Packers (7-8) @ Minnesota Vikings (7-8)
Sunday, December 31, 8:20 PM ET
It was sort of a miracle that the Minnesota Vikings had managed to stay in the thick of things in the NFC playoff race for as long as they did. Now, I don’t mean to write the Vikings’ post-mortem for the 2023 season before it’s officially over, but you sort of get the vibe that this team’s effort against the Detroit Lions was a bit of a last gasp, in some ways.
The Vikings have suffered one too many injuries to be able to hang on this season, at least in my opinion. At one point in time, I felt like this Vikings team was better than the one that won 13 games a season ago, and I stand by that. If Kirk Cousins had stayed healthy, I think this team would be one of the most dangerous in the NFC.
As it stands, I don’t know that they’re going to be able to win a home game in a do-or-die situation against Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers.
The Packers feel like a team that could actually be a bit of a factor in the NFC playoffs, especially with the way some of the other division races are shaping up. And they’ve already got a win against the Detroit Lions this season.
I really like this Packers team, but even with the Vikings ailing at the QB position, it’s going to take a massive effort by Matt LaFleur and his crew to get this win on the road. Somehow, the Vikings are favored by two in the early betting lines.
Prediction: Packers win 23-21