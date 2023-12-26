2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 17
Making our NFL picks and score predictions for Week 17 of the 2023 season.
Detroit Lions (11-4) @ Dallas Cowboys (10-5)
Saturday, December 30, 8:15 PM ET
We’re going to have to take a moment before we get into this matchup to give the Detroit Lions their flowers a little bit. The Lions have never won the NFC North. The last time the Lions were division champions, it was 1993 and they were playing in the NFC Central.
You can’t say enough about the job Dan Campbell has done in Detroit, and now this team is shaping up to host its first-ever playoff game at Ford Field. What an amazing achievement.
And the Lions are for real. This team is one of the most exciting in the entire NFL and offensively, they are going to be a problem in the NFC playoff race. One of the teams they might see at some point in the playoffs is the Dallas Cowboys, who have been one of the most well-oiled machines in the NFL for the majority of the year. As good as the Cowboys have been, that Detroit offensive line and arsenal of weapons will give Dan Quinn and his defense a ton of fits.
But as we saw against the Dolphins, Quinn's defense is up to the task against a tough offense. Although the Cowboys fell short, they held the Dolphins nearly 10 points under their 2023 season average.
Can they catch the Lions napping coming off of a hard-fought win? They're favored by 5.5 points in the early betting lines.
Prediction: Cowboys win 27-23