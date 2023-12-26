2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 17
Making our NFL picks and score predictions for Week 17 of the 2023 season.
Atlanta Falcons (7-8) @ Chicago Bears (6-9)
Sunday, December 31, 1:00 PM ET
The Atlanta Falcons are staying alive here late in the season, and they got the job done in Week 16 against a really hot Indianapolis Colts team. Although the Colts have been playing above expectations with backup QB Gardner Minshew out there leading the charge, the Falcons don’t exactly have a stable, solidified QB situation themselves.
It was Taylor Heinicke getting the call in Week 16 for the Falcons, and he did his job well completing nearly 70 percent of his passes with one touchdown and no interceptions.
Bijan Robinson had himself a day with 122 yards from scrimmage, Kyle Pitts caught a touchdown, Tyler Allgeier had some big plays, and the Falcons won the turnover battle. The problem is, this Atlanta team seemingly needs too much to go right in order to win games. They are impressive when they run the ball effectively, but this team is so hot and cold. Even coming off of a 29-10 win against a quality opponent, what do we expect of the Falcons going on the road in Chicago?
This game could be really interesting because the Bears have played pretty well in the second half of the season. Since Justin Fields came back healthy and Montez Sweat has been added to the roster, the Bears are playing much better football overall. And in this matchup, they’ll be looking to play some spoiler.
Every time I try to buy into the Falcons, they let me down. I like Atlanta in this game, but I’m picking the home team.
Prediction: Bears win 24-21