2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 17
Making our NFL picks and score predictions for Week 17 of the 2023 season.
Los Angeles Rams (8-7) @ New York Giants (5-10)
Sunday, December 31, 1:00 PM ET
I am all-in on this year’s Los Angeles Rams. I simply am enamored by this team. The Rams may not be overly spectacular, but they’ve got a coach and core of players – including their QB and top offensive playmaker – who have all been to the mountaintop before. That’s how this young Rams roster – one that is completely reshaped from what we saw win the Super Bowl just two seasons ago – climb its way into the playoff conversation this season.
The Rams dealt with so many injuries last year. General manager Les Snead had to sit on his hands this offseason. There were rumors of retirement for all of Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, and Aaron Donald. And ultimately, all roads have led to the Rams being in a great position here with two games remaining. They took care of the Saints in Week 16. The Lions took care of the Vikings.
The only way this past weekend could have been better is if the Seahawks had dropped that close game against the Titans.
And with all due respect to what the New York Giants have accomplished over the last month, I don’t view them as much of a threat in this game. Even playing at home. Don’t get me wrong – anything can happen. I just don’t see how the Rams come out and lay an egg in this one.
Typically I don’t like projecting road teams coming from the West to have huge performances against East Coast teams, but I could see the Rams, with the way they’ve played lately, being an exception.
Prediction: Rams win 33-17