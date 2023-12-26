2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 17
Making our NFL picks and score predictions for Week 17 of the 2023 season.
Arizona Cardinals (3-12) @ Philadelphia Eagles (11-4)
Sunday, December 31, 1:00 PM ET
Jonathan Gannon and the Arizona Cardinals are heading to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles, who got a much-needed win on Christmas Day against the New York Giants.
But it was a hard-fought win, to be sure.
The Eagles have been laboring for so much of the season, and although you could easily blame the defense for it, there’s no doubt that the offense has had its share of struggles as well. They almost gave up that game on Monday against the New York Giants thanks to a pick-six and a number of offensive miscues.
At this point, I think it’s a fair question to wonder whether or not the Eagles are a true contender in the NFC. That seems like a super hot take considering they were in the Super Bowl last year, and of course they could get hot at any point, but there’s just something off about this team that gives me pause.
Now, for this particular game, I do think the Eagles are going to take care of business against the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals have shown some impressive fight throughout this season, but they haven’t been able to finish many games. Right now, they’re closing in on potentially stealing that first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Prediction: Eagles win 31-17