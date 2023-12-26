2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 17
Making our NFL picks and score predictions for Week 17 of the 2023 season.
San Francisco 49ers @ Washington Commanders (4-11)
Sunday, December 31, 1:00 PM ET
The Washington Commanders nearly completed an improbable comeback this past weekend against the New York Jets.
It would have been a hilariously bad collapse by the Jets if they hadn’t been able to find a way to win, because the Commanders erased a 20-point halftime deficit against Trevor Siemian, who was just picked up by the Jets a few weeks back.
We got to see Jacoby Brissett in that game for the Commanders, and you can’t help but wonder if we’re going to see him for the remainder of the season. I think the Commanders owe it to themselves to get the most out of the investment they’ve made in Brissett, and give him a shot to show what he can do in these final couple of weeks.
This is a team headed for major changes in the offseason, it appears.
Unfortunately, the Commanders are playing host to arguably the best team in the NFL in Week 17. I’ll reiterate that I typically think weird things are going to happen when you have West Coast teams coming to play in the 1:00 window on the East, but I don’t know if the rules really apply to the 49ers, do they?
The 49ers are a well-oiled machine. They are 13.5-point favorites in this matchup and I think that’s being generous to the Commanders as the home team.
Prediction: 49ers win 37-17