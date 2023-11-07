NFL Spin Zone
2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 10

NFL picks and score predictions for Week 10

By Sayre Bedinger

Detroit Lions (6-2) @ Los Angeles Chargers

Sunday, November 12, 4:05 PM ET

The Detroit Lions are looking to make it a third straight win against an AFC West opponent as they take on the Los Angeles Chargers, the third AFC West team on the docket for them this season after already beating the Kansas City Chiefs in the season-opener and the Las Vegas Raiders in their most recent game on Monday Night Football.

The Lions are playing some really good football right now and they're winning in a variety of different ways. They have a top-10 offense, once again, but the Lions are getting off the field on third down defensively as well. They are the 3rd-best 3rd-down defense in the NFL so far this season. After putting up nearly 500 yards of offense against the Raiders, you can't help but wonder if this game against the Chargers will be a shootout.

Prediction:

