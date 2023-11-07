2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 10
New York Giants (2-7) @ Dallas Cowboys (5-3)
Sunday, November 12, 4:25 PM ET
Easily the biggest spread of the week right here. The Dallas Cowboys are favored by 15.5 points against the New York Giants, and this feels like a game in which you might be likely to see Cooper Rush at some point.
The Dallas Cowboys played one of their better games of the season so far in terms of hanging with a great team in a tight situation, but they ultimately made a few too many mistakes and fell short. Despite having three losses this season, I still think Dallas is one of the best all-around teams in the NFL and I don't think there's really any chance of this team not getting back in the win column at home against the Giants.
The Giants just lost Daniel Jones for the season with a knee injury, but frankly, even with Daniel Jones, they weren't playing well anyway. This team is in need of being gutted, and unfortunately for them, the entire brain trust was hoodwinked last year by the team overachieving and winning a playoff game.
I think long-term changes are needed for this Giants team at the QB position, they need to figure out the offensive line, and they're going to have to reset their offensive playmaker arsenal.
But that's a conversation for another day. Cowboys by a hundred.
Prediction: Cowboys win 34-9