2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 10
Washington Commanders (4-5) @ Seattle Seahawks (5-3)
Sunday, November 12, 4:25 PM ET
This game between the Commanders and Seahawks has turned into a rather critical game in short order for both of these teams.
The Seahawks are coming off of an absolutely brutal loss this past week in Baltimore, which is unfortunately to be expected. Going from the West Coast to play on the East Coast in the 1:00 PM ET window is brutal for those teams, especially when you look at Baltimore's historic home record.
Seattle will gladly take a return to Lumen Field this week to face off against the Commanders, and this should be a fascinating matchup that could turn into the shootout of the week.
The Commanders were sellers at the NFL trade deadline and, of course, came out against the Patriots on the road and gutted out a tough win. With an over-under of 44.5 points in this game, the betting experts are expecting this to be one of the highest-scoring games of the week overall and I could definitely see that happening.
These two teams feature so many weapons at the receiver position, but are you going to get the best version of either QB? Both Geno Smith and Sam Howell have shown they will put the ball into harm's way at times, and Smith was particularly lost on Sunday against Baltimore.
I'm banking on him coming back home this week and playing it safe, with the Seahawks getting back on the board.
Prediction: Seahawks win 26-23