2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 10
Denver Broncos (3-5) @ Buffalo Bills (5-4)
Monday, November 13, 8:15 PM ET
This Monday Night Football matchup doesn't look as good on paper as it probably will be. The Denver Broncos won two straight games as they headed into their Week 9 bye, including their first victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in over eight years.
Eight years...
It was an emotional win for all of Broncos Country, and it will be emotional against Buffalo on Monday night with Von Miller, a Broncos legend, suiting up for the Bills in his first-ever game against Denver.
Can the Broncos keep that winning feeling going? When the schedule came out, this game against Buffalo on the road seemed like you could almost put it in pen as a loss. Playing on the road against a contender? That's tough. But the way the Broncos have played lately on defense and the way we've seen the Bills go up and down all year, you can't help but wonder if there might be an upset in the works.
We've just seen Buffalo lose yet another game this season, a tough loss on the road to the Bengals. The betting experts are not riding the Denver Broncos wave, favoring the Bills at home by 7.5 points with an over-under of 47 total points. So they're not really expecting Denver's defense to keep momentum going, either.
Dating back to his last 13 years in New Orleans, Sean Payton teams were 10-3 coming out of the bye week...Could this be an upset?
Prediction: Broncos win 27-24