2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 10
Houston Texans (4-4) @ Cincinnati Bengals (5-3)
Sunday, November 12, 1:00 PM ET
We must all take the time to stop and recognize the greatness of what CJ Stroud did on Sunday. For anyone who watched the Texans' matchup against the Buccaneers, you were witness to arguably the best performance of a rookie quarterback in NFL history.
It was a sensational game from Stroud, and more than just statistically. It was the type of performance from a young quarterback that gives a franchise confidence knowing they have solidified the most important position on the roster for the foreseeable future.
Given all that has transpired in Houston over the last three years, seeing Stroud do what he did against the Bucs and a really solid Tampa Bay defense was something to witness.
He'll be going up against another former Ohio State quarterback as the Texans travel to take on Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. Okay, the Ohio State thing is a little tongue in cheek. We know Burrow was one that got away from the Buckeyes program, but this is still must-see TV from a quarterback play perspective.
The Bengals have caught some fire lately and the Texans will give them a challenge, but I think the betting experts are right to project Cincinnati as a 7.5-point favorite in this matchup. That seems disrespectful to the Texans, who will fight hard in this game, but the Bengals are a legitimate AFC contender and I think they will flex that status in this one.
But will they cover?
Prediction: Bengals win 30-23