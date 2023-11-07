2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 10
New Orleans Saints (5-4) @ Minnesota Vikings (5-4)
Sunday, November 12, 1:00 PM ET
Here comes one of the most fascinating games on the Week 10 NFL slate. I don't know if there is a tougher game to predict from a distance in Week 10 than this one because it's impossible to know what version of the Saints you're going to get on a given week.
It looked like the Saints' offense was really on track there for a couple of weeks, but then they really struggled against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 somewhat surprisingly and had to ride big plays from Taysom Hill on offense as well as a variety of turnovers from Bears QB Tyson Bagent to get the win.
In other words, it wasn't exactly a "convincing" win for the Saints, but good teams find ways to win games, even the ugly ones.
The Vikings, on the other hand, were incredibly impressive in Week 9. I don't know if I'm jaded or what, but Joshua Dobbs has been one of the most interesting stories of the year and deserves a ton of respect from NFL fans around the globe. Dobbs had barely gotten to know his teammates, barely even practiced with the team before getting on the field on Sunday and helped Minnesota score over 30 points and get their fourth-straight win.
Part of me wants to pick the Saints in this game because of their defense and even just the potential that the offense will bring their best on Sunday, but the other part of me would rather just pick Josh Dobbs and be willing to be wrong about it.
The Saints are only 2.5-point favorites despite the Vikings being without Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson...
Prediction: Vikings win 24-21