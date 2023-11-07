2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 10
NFL picks and score predictions for Week 10
Green Bay Packers (3-5) @ Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3)
Sunday, November 12, 1:00 PM ET
The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to be incredibly impressive, but in the worst way. Is that the right way to say it?
The Steelers are 5-3 this season, and clearly on their way to a playoff berth barring an unexpected losing streak. Mike Tomlin is actually allergic to losing records, it's a proven fact. It's crazy how this Steelers team galvanizes and comes together to win ball games when they are being so clearly carried by one side of the ball (defense).
Kenny Pickett already has six game-winning drives in his NFL career, so as inefficient as the Steelers' offense has been, Pickett has at least come up clutch when he's needed to. And now the Steelers are welcoming Jordan Love and the Packers into town for an AFC/NFC North clash.
The Packers got a much-needed win in Week 9 over the Los Angeles Rams, although considering it was Brett Rypien starting for the Rams, it's hard to really say much about it.
Hey, a win is a win. And the Packers will take it.
But going into Pittsburgh to face off against this Steelers defense? I just don't think I can keep picking against the Steelers at this point. In fact, I've got to apologize to Steelers fans out there who read these picks, although you've got to empathize with me a little bit. The Steelers offense is so weird week to week, but they somehow find ways to do just enough and the defense always puts them in positions to do so.
Steelers are 3.5-point favorites in this one.
Prediction: Steelers win 23-19