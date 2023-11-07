2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 10
Tennessee Titans (3-5) @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5)
Sunday, November 12, 1:00 PM ET
Just when you start to get a little bit of confidence in the Titans after Will Levis throws four touchdowns in his NFL debut and has their passing game going, they face off against the Steelers' defense and take a major step back.
But the Titans shouldn't feel too bad about it, because the Steelers do that to most teams they play against. I don't know where to go for this Week 10 matchup as a result of what we saw against the Steelers, however. In this AFC/NFC South clash, you're getting two teams that have shown some really nice things this season, but have also had some serious duds.
If Will Levis can play against the Bucs like he did against the Falcons, the Titans have a good shot in this one. But this Buccaneers defense, like the Steelers, has been legit for most of the season. And they can get after the QB.
Seeing the Buccaneers offense make a bunch of plays against the Houston Texans, you've got to have at least a bit of confidence in them here to come home and get a win after that tough loss to CJ Stroud and DeMeco Ryans.
This is one of nine games with a spread of 3.5 points or less, and the Bucs are only being favored by 1.5 points at home.
Prediction: Buccaneers win 23-20