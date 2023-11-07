2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 10
NFL picks and score predictions for Week 10
San Francisco 49ers (5-3) @ Jacksonville Jaguars (6-2)
Sunday, November 12, 1:00 PM ET
This is not the way the San Francisco 49ers wanted to come out of the bye week. Or the Jacksonville Jaguars for that matter. This is one of the best games on the Week 10 slate, and it features two teams who are coming off of Week 9 byes.
Let me just get out of the gates saying that I don't like teams coming from the West Coast to play on the East Coast in the 1:00 time slot. It just doesn't work great most of the time, at least that's what it seems like. Now, for the 49ers, perhaps there's an advantage coming off of a bye, or perhaps there's an advantage that this game is being played in November instead of September with the heat index and outrageous humidity.
Now that we've gotten the intangibles out of the way, how about this actual football game? The 49ers are struggling right now. They have lost three straight games after looking like arguably the most dominant team in the NFL. What's been going on? Well, it looks like the 49ers' offense has run into a buzzsaw of sorts. They have scored just 17 points in three straight games.
That's not a recipe for success. They're going to have to score more than 17 to beat the Jaguars, who have won five straight games and scored 30-plus points in two of their last three.
I don't think there's anything more to this as far as NFL picks are concerned other than I don't think the 49ers are going to lose a fourth straight game. Even traveling to Jacksonville for this one, I think we see the Niners get a much-needed win on the road.
Prediction: 49ers win 27-24