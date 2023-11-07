2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 10
NFL picks and score predictions for Week 10
Cleveland Browns (5-3) @ Baltimore Ravens (7-2)
Sunday, November 12, 1:00 PM ET
Who is ready for a throwback AFC North November matchup?
The way we have seen both the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens play defense so far this season, with all due respect to each offense in this game, I think we're expecting this one to be rather low-scoring, aren't we?
Let's check in with our friends in Vegas...
The Ravens are favored by 5.5 points at home and the over-under is set at 38.5 total points in this game. A classic 21-17 AFC North showdown could be in the works.
The Cleveland Browns have been absolutely dominant at times this season defensively. They have allowed their opponent to score three or fewer points on three separate occasions, including this past weekend against the Cardinals where they made Clayton Tune likely reconsider whether or not he wants to be an NFL quarterback.
The Ravens have been equally impressive this year, boasting the top-ranked scoring defense in the league at under 14 points per game, including four games already where they allowed just nine points or less to their opponent.
I think if this game were being played in Cleveland, I would have a little more confidence in the Browns. They have also been dealing with a variety of injuries this year and the Ravens just look like one of the most well-rounded teams in the league. There's a reason why they're favored by 5.5 points at home in a game where they're playing the no. 3 scoring defense in the league.
I don't know if there's a better "sum of its parts" team in the NFL right now than the Baltimore Ravens.
Prediction: Ravens win 21-17